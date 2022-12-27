Karolyn Jane Flatrud, age 82 of Thompson died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Karolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson with Elizabeth Carr, intern, officiating.

Visitation for Karolyn will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221