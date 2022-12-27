Wright County Board Receives an Update on a Drainage Project

The Wright County Board of Supervisors were scheduled to hear an update on a drainage project. Instead, the engineer reported that the project had not yet been evaluated. Dave Plogge updated the board on the situation.

McClure Engineering spoke directly with Roxanne Plogge who is involved in the project. She said that the firm said they were delayed.

The board did receive a call earlier in the week to explain the situation according to Plogge, but the board wanted more information on when the project could be engineered.