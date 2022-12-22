Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Crime & PoliceNews

Jackson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor18 hours agoLast Updated: December 21, 2022

Antwon Jackson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 27, 2022.

Jackson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Jackson was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Corrections. Jackson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

