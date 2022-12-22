Jackson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Antwon Jackson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 27, 2022.

Jackson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Jackson was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Corrections. Jackson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.