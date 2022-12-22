Pedelty Sentenced on Intimidation Charges

Kenneth Pedelty of Forest City pled guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 2022.

Pedelty was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

The civil penalty was suspended and Pedelty was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Pedelty was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.