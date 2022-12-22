Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Crime & PoliceNews

Pedelty Sentenced on Intimidation Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor18 hours agoLast Updated: December 21, 2022

Kenneth Pedelty of Forest City pled guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 2022.

Pedelty was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.
The civil penalty was suspended and Pedelty was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Pedelty was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

