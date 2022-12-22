Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Wind Chill Warning WIND CHILL WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Crime & PoliceNews

Mclean Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor16 hours agoLast Updated: December 21, 2022

Shannon Mclean of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 27, 2022.

Mclean was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Mclean was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor16 hours agoLast Updated: December 21, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button