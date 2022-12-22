Mclean Sentenced on Possession Charges

Shannon Mclean of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 27, 2022.

Mclean was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Mclean was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.