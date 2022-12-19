Winnebago Board to Discuss Health and Wellness

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to continue discussion on a possible return to rural recycling in the county. The board is intending to hear from Waste Management on their proposal of $5,500 per month with 4% increases over te next 4 years.

The board will take action on an application to become a Home Base Iowa county. The initiative is to promote veterans when hiring for a job. The supervisors have expressed approval over the concept in the past.

In an effort to help reduce health care costs within the county offices, a workplace wellness program is being reproposed to the supervisors. The County Auditor’s Office and other employees have proposed this concept in the past. Programs like these have increased productivity and employee engagement in other employment settings, while it reduces stress, absenteeism, and health care costs. A majority of workplaces have seen an increase in morale and according to the April 2019 Journal of American Medical Association there have been positive behavior changes among employees. The board will hear from the Winnebago County Public Health Department on the proposed voluntary program for the county employees.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will give an update on the condition of secondary roads in the county. The department has been busy clearing roads and making emergency routes safe.

Drainage matters will consist of final approval of a contract that has been awarded to Larson Contracting for Drainage District 92. The board will also hear of any new projects and progress on any ongoing ones. Then John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association will give an update on any new rules and laws regarding drainage projects in the future.

The board will conclude their meeting with approval of any appointments to the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) and the Emergency Medical Services Committee.