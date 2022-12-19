HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Al DeLeon Invitational results

The tournament was scheduled to be a five-team tournament until Lake Mills was unable to make it to the Battle of Waterloo. On Saturday, the Bulldogs joined AGWSR, Central Springs, Sumner-Fredericksburg, and West Bend-Mallard in Britt.

West Hancock won the team title with five individual championships. Teague Smith at 126, Jake Larson at 132, Kellen Smith at 152, Creighton Kelly at 182, and Kale Zuehl at 195.

Team standings:

West Hancock 235

AGWSR 229

Lake Mills 228

Central Springs 217

Sumner-Fredericksburg 112

West Bend-Mallard 90

Lake Mills had four individual championships, with Lucas Oldenkamp at 106, Hayden Helgeson at 120, Steve Brandenburg at 138, and Garrett ham at 160.

“We started off a little slow today and did not wrestle very well the first couple of rounds,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “But I am happy to say we wrestled much better as the day went on, especially in the final round.”

Central Springs had one champion at 113, James Frerichs.

AGWSR had the other four champions at 220, Aiden Heitland, 285, Tate Miller, 170, Ben Puente, and 145, Kaden Abbas

Full finals results:

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (LM) dec. Dawson Jacobson (CS), 8-5.

113- James Frerichs (CS) maj. dec. Geraldo Vazquez (LM), 10-2.

120- Hayden Helgeson (LM) tech. fall Jaedrek Bowles (AG), 17-2.

126- Teague Smith (WH) pinned Luis Sandoval (WH), 3:49.

132- Jacob Larson (WH) maj. dec. Noah Clikeman (AG), 14-5.

138- Steve Brandenburg (LM) maj. dec. Bo Gerbracht (AG), 11-1.

145- Kaden Abbas (AG) tech. fall Lincoln Blickenderfer (CS), 17-2.

152- Kellen Smith (WH) dec. Preston Prazak (CS), 4-0.

160- Garrett Ham (LM) dec. Noah Henderson (SF), 12-8.

170- Ben Puente (AG) dec. Beau Kaufman (LM), 9-2.

182- Creighton Kelly (WH) pinned Grant Henderson (SF), 1:58.

195- Kale Zuehl (WH) pinned Kyle Kuhlman (SF), 1:09.

220- Aiden Heitland (AG) pinned Wyatt Hanna (LM),:25.

285- Tate Miller (AG) pinned Colton O’Hern (CS), 1:11.