Kanawha Enters into an Agreement with NIACOG

The Kanawha City Council has entered into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) in order to receive annual ordinance updates. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the agreement is both essential and less expensive.

The agreement provides a sort of check and balance allowing for more accuracy and clarity.

Cities in the area utilize this service to make sure the ordinances are proper and effective in what they can and cannot cover.

