Forest City Council to Meet Monday

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm in the Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall. The council will discuss and potentially act on a Capital Improvement Program for the Forest City Municipal Airport. Among the projects listed for improvement include rehabilitating the runway 15/33, making $100,000 in terminal building improvements, reconstructing the T-Hanger taxi lanes and widening the east taxi lane, and rehabilitating runway 9/27.

The council will also look into a proposal to have Terracon Consultants complete an asbestos survey of the Light Plant building to identify asbestos-containing materials throughout the building. This is a standard practice where asbestos materials must be located, identified, and removed prior to any renovation or demolition of the building.

The city is also looking into the possibility of providing sanitary sewer service to several houses located at the end of Park Street. The council will review an agreement between the city and Short Elliott Hendrickson Incorporated, a consulting firm, which will survey the area and provide recommendations to the council and City Administrator Daisy Huffman.

The council will also receive staff reports and hear from the public in a public forum setting before adjourning the meeting.