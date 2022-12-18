Worth County Board to Hear Budget Requests

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to canvas the special election in the city of Kensett. They may certify the results as well.

The board will hear a variety of budget requests. Alison Mason of RSVP, a tutorial reading and writing program will ask for funding. Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will also make a request of the board in their new fiscal year budget. The board has yet to begin work on the new budget but is currently taking requests from outside entities they normally fund.

Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm will give the board an update on the current state of the county roads. With recent snows in the area, Brumm will outline what the road department has done to clear the streets and county highways along with general maintenance.

Winnebago Worth Betterment Corporation is looking to apply for New Home Base Iowa status. The board must approve the application and so they will review it before taking any action.

The board will also make new appointments to various commissions and committees.