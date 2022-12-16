Kanawha Sets a Max Levy Public Hearing Date

The Kanawha City Council and Mayor Gloria Sobek are considering utilizing the max levy for additional city government funding. The council must first hold a public hearing before setting the measure in motion according to the City Clerk.

The city is looking at increased operational expenses which are projected to go even higher in the next fiscal year beginning in July 2023. The city will need to find additional revenue streams which may mean an increase in levies. The measure would have to be passed by the council by a super majority vote.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 10th at 6pm in the Kanawha City Hall.