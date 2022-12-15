Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ernst Highlights Innovation in Advanced Recycling, Bio-Based Manufacturing

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: December 15, 2022

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, heard testimonies from leaders in the recycling industry and questioned stakeholders on research in recycling operations. The EPW subcommittee hearing today focused on solutions to reduce plastic waste and support new technology within the industry. Ernst discussed the innovative approaches in Iowa to reduce plastic waste through advanced recycling and bio-manufacturing.

Ernst highlighted Iowa’s latest step towards manufacturing bio-butanediol (BDO) single-use plastics with the construction of a bio-BDO facility in Eddyville, Iowa. Once completed, Eddyville will be home to the first commercial scale bio-BDO facility in the United States and will process 30,000 bushels of corn every day.

