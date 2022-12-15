Feenstra Helps Introduce Legislation to Make E-15 Available Year-Round Permanently

Last week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022 alongside his Midwestern colleagues Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN) and Adrian Smith (R-NE). Feenstra is an original cosponsor.

This legislation allows for the year-round sale of ethanol blends higher than 10%, including E-15, at gas stations nationwide permanently. It also eliminates regulatory uncertainty and burdensome red tape imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency for various ethanol-blend sales.

“Because of our hardworking corn farmers and world-class energy facilities, Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is the top producing ethanol district in the country. Higher fuel blends like E-15 and E-85 help lower gas prices for Iowa families, support Iowa farmers, and benefit Iowa businesses,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I am proud to, once again, help introduce critical legislation to make fuels like E-15 available year-round permanently nationwide. This is a commonsense policy that will lower gas prices, increase crop yields, and end our reliance on foreign countries like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for our energy needs.”

This summer, Feenstra was one of only seven Republicans to support the Year-Round Fuel Choice Act, which allows E-15 and higher blend fuels to be sold at fuel retailers all year long, and the Biofuel Infrastructure and Agricultural Product Market Expansion Act, which helps update tanks and pumps to accommodate higher blends of biofuels. They both passed the U.S. House of Representatives in June.

In March, Feenstra helped introduce the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which makes E-15 available year-round, establishes an E-15 tax credit, extends the biodiesel tax credit, formally bans Russian oil imports, and provides for the infrastructure to expand the production and availability of American-made biofuels. He also introduced the Comparison of Sustainable Transportation (COST) Act to compare the financial and environmental costs of replacing the entire federal gasoline-powered fleet with either electric vehicles or E-85 flex-fuel cars and trucks, urging President Biden to pump the breaks on his electric vehicle agenda and instead embrace the endless potential of Iowa biofuels.

The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022 is supported by the National Corn Growers Association, the National Farmers Union, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Sorghum Producers, Renewable Fuels of America, Growth Energy, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the American Petroleum Institute, SIGMA, the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, and the National Association of Convenience Stores.