Winnebago Board to Discuss EMS Services

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will present to the board on two different fronts. The first will be the current state of secondary roads and any current or pending projects. The second will be to get new snow equipment for the road department.

The board will discuss the possible expansion of the Public Health building. The supervisors have agreed that the additions should be funded through monies received from the American Rescue Plan.

Emergency Medical Services will also be reviewed. The board will make appointments to the EMS Technical Council which is expected to be composed of city officials and members of the three emergency medical response units.

The board will then make appointments to the EMS Advisory Council. This group will be comprised of Winnebago County taxpaying citizens and will receive recommendations from the Technical Council on needs and funding. The Advisory Council will then report to the Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors are expected to lay further groundwork on the EMS programs and funding during the meeting on Tuesday.