Esther Elizabeth (Petersen) Faugstad

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer20 mins agoLast Updated: December 5, 2022

Esther Elizabeth (Petersen) Faugstad died peacefully on Sunday December 4, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Scarville Evangelical
Lutheran Church, 411 Logan Street in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Joshua E. Skogen officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be in the Scarville Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Scarville.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-592-0221

