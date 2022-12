Gerhald E. Maass, 89, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Titonka Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Dell Lutheran Church in Frost, MN with Pastor Joe Ocker officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Dell Lutheran Church in Frost, MN.

