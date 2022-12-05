Wright County to Discuss Social Media Policies

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Wright County Courthouse. The meetings are open to the public or can be viewed online at https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09 or by calling in at (312) 626-6799. The meeting ID is 465 435 965.

After county business is discussed and approved, the board will hear from Kim Demory and Andy Flagge who will present the Social Media Policies. The board has not planned any action on the presentation afterwards.

The board will then approve Supervisor Rick Rasmussen to sign paperwork for Iowa Workforce Development merger with area #3 and #4.

County Engineer Adam Clemons will give an update on the condition of secondary roads in the county.