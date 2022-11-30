Gov. Reynolds Applauds Introduction of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15
Today, Senators Ernst and Grassley, along with Senators Fischer, Thune, Marshall, Moran, Cramer, and Sasse introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act that would extend the 1-psi summertime Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) volatility wavier to blends of ethanol above 10%, allowing for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
“This is exciting news and I encourage its quick passage through Congress so that it can be signed into law,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Thank you to Senators Grassley and Ernst for leading this charge at the federal level.”
This past spring, Gov. Reynolds led a letter to the EPA, along with 7 other Midwest Governors formally requesting a permanent RVP waiver that will allow each state to continue selling E15 year-round without restriction. The federal Clean Air Act gives governors the specific authority to make this formal request. Combined, these 8 states make up over 10% of U.S. gasoline sales.
Iowa’s state-level action has opened the door for a national solution. For the first time in history, both the American Petroleum Institute and the Renewable Fuels Association support the same piece of legislation for a national solution to year-round E15.