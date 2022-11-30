Gov. Reynolds Applauds Introduction of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15

Today, Senators Ernst and Grassley, along with Senators Fischer, Thune, Marshall, Moran, Cramer, and Sasse introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act that would extend the 1-psi summertime Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) volatility wavier to blends of ethanol above 10%, allowing for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.

“This is exciting news and I encourage its quick passage through Congress so that it can be signed into law,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Thank you to Senators Grassley and Ernst for leading this charge at the federal level.”