Hy-Vee Dietitians to Host Events in December Focused on Healthy Choices During the Holidays

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host events in December focused on healthier options during the holidays. Events will include menu programs, virtual cooking workshops, store tours and more throughout the month.

Free Discovery Session

Individuals can jumpstart their health journey by scheduling a complimentary discovery session with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to learn about different services available and choose the perfect individual program for their wellness journey. Discovery sessions are also available in Spanish. Customers can schedule sessions directly with a dietitian in their local area.

Free Wellness Wednesday Classes (Virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will host complimentary virtual classes every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. focused on helping individuals make the most of their holiday meals with better-for-you substitutions and tips. Class topics include: Healthier Holiday Desserts, Healthy Holiday Eating, Easy Dishes to Pass and Leftover Makeover. Registration is available online.

Virtual Freezer Meal Workshops

Hy-Vee dietitians will host Virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families save time and money during the busy holiday season. Participants have the option between two workshops and will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added for easy shopping.

Gluten Free and Dairy Free ($10)

Hy-Vee dietitians make it easy for individuals to manage their dietary restrictions related to allergies and food sensitivities. In this freezer meal workshop, individuals will prepare five flavorful, budget-friendly meals. Registration is available online.

Traditional ($10)

In this freezer meal workshop, individuals will learn how to prep meals ahead of time while saving both time and money. Individuals will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link to help individuals and families reach their health goals. Registration is available online.

On Demand Top Eight Food Allergies Store Tour

Holidays can be challenging for anyone with food allergies. Customers can register for a free, on-demand food allergies store tour to get shopping tips and product recommendations to find substitutions for every type of lifestyle. Registration is available online.

Private Virtual Classes and Presentations

Employers and groups can book private virtual classes and presentations with a Hy-Vee dietitian focused on a variety of topics around cooking and general health. During December only, customers who purchase three virtual classes/presentations will get one class free. For more information, contact Anne Cundiff at acundiff@hy-vee.com.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.