Waldorf falls in close battle with #9 Viterbo

A packed Hanson Fieldhouse hosted a rowdy crowd last night as the Waldorf University volleyball team hosted #9 Viterbo University for its home opener.

“It was loud, and it was hot, and that is an educated crowd last night,” said Waldorf head volleyball coach Bri Ebenhoe.

The Warriors started well. Waldorf had a chance to take the first set but fell in a close one, 26-24. “We were right there the entire time but had a mental lapse – those things are easily fixed,” said Ebenhoe. “Last year, we came out slow; I loved the fire tonight,” she said.

The second set was more Viterbo as they were able to pull away and win, 25-19.

The third set looked like Viterbo was going to run away; at one point, the V-Hawks led 17-13. But Waldorf didn’t go down easy, and the Warriors battled back to take the lead and force Viterbo to take a timeout. The V-Hawks’ experience in big and close games proved to be the difference as the V-Hawks won set three, 25-23.

“The margin between Viterbo and us is so razor thin, so we won’t focus on the lapses. We aren’t looking at this as a loss; we proved ourselves, and we will take this energy back into practice, “ said Ebenhoe.

The Warriors will be back in action next Friday and Saturday at home inside the Hanson Fieldhouse.

Comments from head coach Bri Ebenhoe.