Celebrate College Savings Month with College Savings Iowa

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowa families to register for College Savings Iowa’s $10,000 September giveaway. “We are nearing the end of the month, which means there are only a few days left to celebrate College Savings Month,” said Fitzgerald. “As a way to raise awareness, we’re giving away a $10,000 College Savings Iowa contribution to be used for future education expenses.” Visit Iowa529Contest.com to read the official rules and register before the September 30 deadline.

College Savings Month is annually recognized in September to highlight the importance of saving for a child’s higher education. College Savings Iowa and other 529 plans around the country team up to celebrate the campaign. “As a grandparent and the administrator of College Savings Iowa, I take this campaign to heart,” continued Fitzgerald. “By investing in your children’s or grandchildren’s education, you are sending the message, ‘I believe in your dreams.’ Plus, a $10,000 bonus is a great way to kick-start your savings!”

College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged way for families and friends to save for the costs of higher education on behalf of a student. Funds in an account can be used at any eligible education institution, including two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeship programs and trade schools. Qualified expenses include tuition, room and board, computers, supplies and more. Plus, among many other tax-advantages, Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $3,522 in contributions from their state income taxes in 2022 for each beneficiary account.

Visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com to learn more and read the Program Description for details about the Plan. Connect with the Plan on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current events and plan updates.