Iowa DOT Hiring Snowplowers

Forecasters say high temperatures should be back in the 80s and 90s for the rest of week, but soon enough, we’ll have to start thinking about winter coats, shovels and snowmelt. Craig Bargfrede, winter operations manager for the Iowa DOT, says he’s thinking ahead, too, and is already starting to fill hundreds of seasonal winter positions.

Those seasonal workers will be working in a variety of capacities.

To say that state highway crews should have plenty of road salt for the season ahead would be an understatement.

Find DOT jobs in your area by visiting Iowa-DOT-dot-gov and clicking on the “Careers” tab. The agency maintains 101 garages across the state.