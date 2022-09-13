Obits

Brandon Zigrang

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer8 seconds agoLast Updated: September 13, 2022

Brandon Zigrang, 16, of Clarion, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022.

Funeral services for Brandon Zigrang will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake and Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating.

Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at The Red Shed on Saturday.

Burial will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Funeral arrangements are jointly under the direction of Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion and Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove.

www.ewingfh.com                                                             www.foustfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home                                                        Foust Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East                                                1115 South West 2 nd St.
Clarion, Iowa, 50525                                                        Eagle Grove, Iowa, 50533
515-532-2233                                                                     515-448-3674

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer8 seconds agoLast Updated: September 13, 2022
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW