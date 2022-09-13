Brandon Zigrang, 16, of Clarion, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022.

Funeral services for Brandon Zigrang will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake and Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating.

Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at The Red Shed on Saturday.

Burial will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Funeral arrangements are jointly under the direction of Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion and Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove.

www.ewingfh.com www.foustfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home Foust Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East 1115 South West 2 nd St.

Clarion, Iowa, 50525 Eagle Grove, Iowa, 50533

515-532-2233 515-448-3674