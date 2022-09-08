NewsPolitics & Government
Gov. Reynolds Issues a Statement on the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:
“Today we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the United States through some of the Free World’s most trying times. I’ll always admire her fortitude, love of freedom, and tenacity that has inspired other women in leadership. Kevin and I join with Iowans in sharing our condolences to the Royal Family.”