Grassley Statement on Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Senate president pro tempore emeritus, today issued the following statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a strong and graceful leader for the better part of a century. As queen, she was a tremendous source of stability and clearly loved the people she served. She’ll forever be a symbol of decency and humanity for the whole world. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a remarkable legacy of duty, honor and service,” Grassley said.