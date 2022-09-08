Ernst Statement on Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) issued the following statement in response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

“Today I join the United Kingdom, the Royal Family, and the Commonwealth Realms, in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For seven decades, she was a global stalwart and a resolute leader for the U.K.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the steady foundation of the flourishing special relationship between our two nations, promoting freedom and peace alongside American leaders throughout history.

“While we grieve her death, Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an incredible, well-revered legacy. May she rest in peace.”