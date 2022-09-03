Winnebago River Canoe Float Scheduled

If you’re looking for a fun and relaxing way to enjoy the start of fall, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has just the activity for you! On Sunday afternoon, September 25th, the Conservation Board will be sponsoring a Fall Canoe Float at Thorpe Park. Whether you are a novice canoer, or an experienced paddler, the float will be a wonderful way to enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon!

On that day, from 3:00-5:00 PM, people will be able to borrow the Conservation Board’s canoes

paddles, and life jackets free of charge to enjoy a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine. The event will take place at the lake’s boat ramp/fishing dock and instruction will also be available for those people whose canoeing skills may be a little rusty! In addition, there will be handouts and other information about the Winnebago River Water Trail, as well as about fishing in Iowa.

There is no need to preregister for the Fall Canoe Float; people only need to show up at the boat ramp any time between 3:00 and 5:00 PM! In case of inclement weather, the float will need to be canceled and that information will be on the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB’s Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the event, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com .