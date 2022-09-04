Shari Huddleston of Lake Mills, IA peacefully passed away on September 01, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

There will be two services in remembrance of Shari. The first being in her hometown of Lake Mills, IA and the second service in Cookeville, TN at her final resting place beside her husband Dale.

Services in Lake Mills, IA will be held at Schott Funeral Home – Mittlestadt Chapel, 905 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450 on Friday September 9th, 2022, with a visitation at 3:00 PM followed by memorial services at 4:00 PM. Services and burial in Cookeville, TN will be held at Salem Church, 1021 Salem Church Rd. Cookeville, TN 38501, on September 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221