HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Second IGHSAU rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal8 hours agoLast Updated: September 1, 2022
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
North Tama
5-0
2
2
Springville
4-1
3
3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
3-0
4
4
Dunkerton
2-0
5
5
Ankeny Christian
7-1
6
6
Gehlen Catholic
3-1
7
7
Burlington Notre Dame
8-2
8
8
Holy Trinity Catholic
6-4
1
9
Sidney
7-2
9
10
Newell-Fonda
3-0
NR
11
Tri-Center
4-3
14
12
Tripoli
1-1
13
13
Stanton
5-2
12
14
Council Bluffs St. Albert
3-2
NR
15
New London
1-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Janesville (10), AGWSR (11), Winfield-Mount Union (15)
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
7-1
1
2
Western Christian
6-3
2
3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
9-0
3
4
West Burlington
5-1
4
5
Denver
4-1
15
6
Lisbon
6-1
5
7
Missouri Valley
4-1
7
8
Sumner-Fredericksburg
2-1
6
9
Wapsie Valley
9-1
10
10
South Hardin
9-0
NR
11
Hinton
2-0
11
12
Grundy Center
7-1
12
13
Wilton
5-1
NR
14
Beckman Catholic
5-1
14
15
Kuemper Catholic
7-2
9
 
Dropped Out: Underwood (8), South Central Calhoun (13)
 
 
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Mount Vernon
3-0
1
2
Des Moines Christian
5-0
2
3
West Liberty
5-2
3
4
Sioux Center
3-0
5
5
Davenport Assumption
3-2
4
6
Unity Christian
0-0
6
7
Osage
2-0
10
8
Sheldon
3-1
7
9
Union
9-0
13
10
Mid-Prairie
5-1
14
11
Nevada
1-4
11
12
New Hampton
4-3
8
13
Van Meter
5-2
NR
14
Solon
3-1
NR
15
Forest City
2-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Davis County (9), Atlantic (12), Benton (15)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Marion
3-0
1
2
Cedar Rapids Xavier
2-0
3
3
Waverly-Shell Rock
6-0
8
4
Decorah
8-0
9
5
North Scott
5-0
10
6
Lewis Central
4-0
11
7
Western Dubuque
5-0
12
8
Bishop Heelan
0-1
2
9
West Delaware
4-4
4
10
Knoxville
4-0
13
11
Indianola
9-0
14
12
Humboldt
5-3
6
13
Clear Creek-Amana
6-3
7
14
North Polk
6-1
14
15
Norwalk
4-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (5)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Cedar Falls
6-1
2
2
Pleasant Valley
10-1
3
3
Ankeny
8-1
5
4
Iowa City Liberty
6-3
1
5
Ankeny Centennial
6-3
11
6
Dowling Catholic
6-3
10
7
Waukee Northwest
3-3
6
8
Johnston
2-2
4
9
Valley
4-3
NR
10
Waukee
2-3
NR
11
Urbandale
4-4
7
12
Cedar Rapids Prairie
1-3
9
13
Bettendorf
3-2
8
14
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
3-5
12
15
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
2-3
14
 
Dropped Out: Sioux City North (13), Iowa City High (15)
