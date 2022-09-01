Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Second IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Tama
|
5-0
|
2
|
2
|
Springville
|
4-1
|
3
|
3
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
3-0
|
4
|
4
|
Dunkerton
|
2-0
|
5
|
5
|
Ankeny Christian
|
7-1
|
6
|
6
|
Gehlen Catholic
|
3-1
|
7
|
7
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
8-2
|
8
|
8
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
6-4
|
1
|
9
|
Sidney
|
7-2
|
9
|
10
|
Newell-Fonda
|
3-0
|
NR
|
11
|
Tri-Center
|
4-3
|
14
|
12
|
Tripoli
|
1-1
|
13
|
13
|
Stanton
|
5-2
|
12
|
14
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
3-2
|
NR
|
15
|
New London
|
1-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Janesville (10), AGWSR (11), Winfield-Mount Union (15)
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
7-1
|
1
|
2
|
Western Christian
|
6-3
|
2
|
3
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
9-0
|
3
|
4
|
West Burlington
|
5-1
|
4
|
5
|
Denver
|
4-1
|
15
|
6
|
Lisbon
|
6-1
|
5
|
7
|
Missouri Valley
|
4-1
|
7
|
8
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
2-1
|
6
|
9
|
Wapsie Valley
|
9-1
|
10
|
10
|
South Hardin
|
9-0
|
NR
|
11
|
Hinton
|
2-0
|
11
|
12
|
Grundy Center
|
7-1
|
12
|
13
|
Wilton
|
5-1
|
NR
|
14
|
Beckman Catholic
|
5-1
|
14
|
15
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
7-2
|
9
Dropped Out: Underwood (8), South Central Calhoun (13)
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Mount Vernon
|
3-0
|
1
|
2
|
Des Moines Christian
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
West Liberty
|
5-2
|
3
|
4
|
Sioux Center
|
3-0
|
5
|
5
|
Davenport Assumption
|
3-2
|
4
|
6
|
Unity Christian
|
0-0
|
6
|
7
|
Osage
|
2-0
|
10
|
8
|
Sheldon
|
3-1
|
7
|
9
|
Union
|
9-0
|
13
|
10
|
Mid-Prairie
|
5-1
|
14
|
11
|
Nevada
|
1-4
|
11
|
12
|
New Hampton
|
4-3
|
8
|
13
|
Van Meter
|
5-2
|
NR
|
14
|
Solon
|
3-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Forest City
|
2-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Davis County (9), Atlantic (12), Benton (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Marion
|
3-0
|
1
|
2
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
2-0
|
3
|
3
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
6-0
|
8
|
4
|
Decorah
|
8-0
|
9
|
5
|
North Scott
|
5-0
|
10
|
6
|
Lewis Central
|
4-0
|
11
|
7
|
Western Dubuque
|
5-0
|
12
|
8
|
Bishop Heelan
|
0-1
|
2
|
9
|
West Delaware
|
4-4
|
4
|
10
|
Knoxville
|
4-0
|
13
|
11
|
Indianola
|
9-0
|
14
|
12
|
Humboldt
|
5-3
|
6
|
13
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
6-3
|
7
|
14
|
North Polk
|
6-1
|
14
|
15
|
Norwalk
|
4-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (5)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Cedar Falls
|
6-1
|
2
|
2
|
Pleasant Valley
|
10-1
|
3
|
3
|
Ankeny
|
8-1
|
5
|
4
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
6-3
|
1
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
6-3
|
11
|
6
|
Dowling Catholic
|
6-3
|
10
|
7
|
Waukee Northwest
|
3-3
|
6
|
8
|
Johnston
|
2-2
|
4
|
9
|
Valley
|
4-3
|
NR
|
10
|
Waukee
|
2-3
|
NR
|
11
|
Urbandale
|
4-4
|
7
|
12
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
1-3
|
9
|
13
|
Bettendorf
|
3-2
|
8
|
14
|
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|
3-5
|
12
|
15
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|
2-3
|
14
Dropped Out: Sioux City North (13), Iowa City High (15)