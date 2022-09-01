HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Second IGHSAU rankings

Wednesday, August 31st

Warriors Live with Wil Finley 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, September 1st

Forest City Volleyball at North Union 6:45 PM KIOW, FC Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM KHAM, WH Video Stream, GHV Video Stream

Bishop Garrigan Volleyball at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Friday, September 2nd

Forest City Football at Spirit Lake 7:00 PM KIOW, FC Video Stream

Newman Catholic Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM, WH Video Stream

Humboldt Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Central Springs Football at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, September 3rd

Southeast Missouri Football at Iowa State University 11:00 AM Pregame, 1:05 Kickoff KIOW

Saint Ambrose University Football at Waldorf University 5:45 PM KHAM

Monday, September 5th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, September 6th

North Iowa Volleyball at Forest City 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

North Union Volleyball at West Hancock 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Wednesday, September 7th

Warriors Live with Wil Finley 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, September 8th

Bishop Garrigan Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at North Iowa 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, September 9th

West Hancock Football at Lake Mills 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream/LM Video Stream

Algona Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Forest City Football at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, September 10th

Simpson College Football at Waldorf University 1:45 PM KHAM

Iowa State University Football at University of Iowa 1:00 PM Airtime 3:05 PM Kickoff KIOW