Winnebago County Considers Renewing Housing Trust Grant

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are considering renewing the Winnebago County Housing Trust Grant program. The first time that this was offered, it was for new construction only and aimed at developers. The supervisors are considering a version which involves water, sewer, additions, and improvements for homeowners with priority given to veterans.

Supervisor Terry Durby wants to see a new requirement in the grant stipulations

The project must be on new or existing acreage in unincorporated areas. Supervisor Bill Jensvold wants to make sure that the grant money is being spent on the projects.

The program offers $8,000 for water and sewer improvements. The total project cost must be a minimum of $50,000. This is up from the old program where the maximum was $5,000 per project, per year.

Applicants who are approved for the grants must provide receipts of materials and submit them to the County Auditor’s Office to be reimbursed. The board has yet to completely approve the grants which will initially be paid through American Rescue Plan funding. If the grant program continues, it could be funded through county tax dollars.