Forest City Fire Hydrants Pressure Getting Checked

The Forest City Fire Department is having to make pressure checks on fire hydrants throughout the city. As a result, water may be discolored for the next 48 hours.

Both the Forest City Fire and Water Departments want to make sure that no one does laundry until June 24th as the discolored water may stain clothing.

The water is safe to drink and cook with. City officials apologize if there is any inconvenience due to the testing.