Obits

Maxine L. (Carlson) Eliason

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer21 mins agoLast Updated: June 22, 2022

Maxine L. (Carlson) Eliason, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha with Pastor Oly Muller officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha prior to the graveside service.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
118 East 2nd Street
Kanawha, Iowa 50447
641-762-3211

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer21 mins agoLast Updated: June 22, 2022
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW