West Hancock Schools Work on Projects Over the Summer

Summer means projects for area schools which cannot be done while school is in session. As a result, West Hancock has begun work on several of them. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kroneman described a project for the middle school.

The roofing project is not the only work being done at the middle school in Kanawha.

The school district is not only repairing and refurbishing buildings and property, but it is looking to lessen its holdings.

Over at the elementary and high school building in Britt, there will be some work completed there.

Kroneman expects these projects to be completed before students return in the fall.