James Russel Wubben, 69 of Buffalo Center passed away on May 28, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peake officiating with visitation 1 hour prior.

There will be a private family burial at West Lutheran Cemetery near Rake, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center are in charge of arrangements.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel: 515.295.3731

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com