Heat Advisory HEAT ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA
Obits

James Russel Wubben

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer28 mins agoLast Updated: June 20, 2022

James Russel Wubben, 69 of Buffalo Center passed away on May 28, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peake officiating with visitation 1 hour prior.

There will be a private family burial at West Lutheran Cemetery near Rake, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center are in charge of arrangements.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel:  515.295.3731

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer28 mins agoLast Updated: June 20, 2022
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW