Dorothy “Dode” Wanken, 86, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services for Dorothy Wanken will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801

Central Avenue East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake officiating.

Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

