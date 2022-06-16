Obits

George Donald Anderson

Photo of Rita Scherb Rita Scherb8 hours agoLast Updated: June 16, 2022

George Donald Anderson, 92, long time resident of Dows, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Funeral services for George Anderson will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 114 East Ellsworth in Dows.

Visitation will be on hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

