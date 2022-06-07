James Lee Purvis, 70, of Britt went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022 after a long battle with early onset frontotemporal

dementia.

Funeral services for James Purvis will be held on Friday, June 10,2022 at 10:30 AM at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th

Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and

continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839