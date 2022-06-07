Obits
Carolyn K. (Muhlenbruck) Keller
Carolyn K. (Muhlenbruck) Keller, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion with Pastor Cody Huber officiating. Out of respect for recent COVID concerns, only graveside services will be held.
Memorials may be directed to Carolyn’s family for the charity of their choosing.
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233
www.ewingfh.com