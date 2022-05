North Central Conference Girls’ Soccer All-Conference Teams

The NCC announced their girls’ soccer all-conference teams over the holiday weekend. GHV and Belmond-Klemme play in the conference for soccer. The Cardinals finished second in the conference standings to Iowa Falls-Alden, who didn’t drop a match in conference play. The full conference standing and all-conference teams can be found below.

2022 NCC Final Girls Soccer Standings

1. Iowa Falls-A 12-0

2. Garner-H-V 9-3

3. Clear Lake 7-4

4. Humboldt 7-5

5. Webster City 4-7

6. Hampton-D/CAL 1-10

7. Belmond-K 0-11