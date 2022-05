Eziz Rejepov of Forest City pled guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” and “Speeding,” both simple misdemeanors, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on February 15, 2022.

For the interference charge, Rejepov was ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For the speeding charge, Rejepov was ordered to pay a $120.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.