Troy Lee Hess, Jr. of Forest City pled guilty to “No Valid Driver License, “a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on July 18, 2021. Hess was ordered to pay a $260.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hess also pled guilty to “Operation without Registration Card or Plate,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $70.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.