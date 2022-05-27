Britt’s Race Day on Main: Postponed till Friday, June 3rd

The Britt Chamber of Commerce’ Race Day on Main, scheduled for today, has been postponed until Friday, June 3RD from 3 to 5pm.

Race Day on Main is making a come back this year in Britt, after the last one was held in 2018. This will be the season opener of the Hancock County Speedway. Here’s your chance to have some fun and help welcome the new Hancock County Speedway Co-Promoter Trent Chinn of CHINN Promotions.

The featured events are free to participate in and include:

Best of Show in Each Car Class – Cars are encouraged to be there by 2:30PM – Judging starting at 3:30PM

3 Person Tire Change Competition- Sign up at 3:30PM.

Big Wheel Races for the kids (Ages 3-5 and 6-8) Sign up at 4PM. All participants receive a prize from the Britt Chamber of Commerce; Drawing for bicycles for participates only. Big Wheels will be provided for racers – NO personal Big Wheels will be used by racers.

Trophies and Prizes will be given out to the winner of each competition. If any drivers are interested in participating in Race Day on Main, please reach out to Trent at 712-260-5254 or by messaging the Hancock County Speedway Facebook page. Trophies and prizes were donated by: the Britt Chamber of Commerce, John Pletcher & Darlene Weber, Hancock County Speedway, Swenson’s Hardware, Mojo Productions and the Titanium Lunchbox.

After the Race Day on Main events, head out to the Hancock County Speedway for opening race night. The IMCA Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, and Modifieds will battle it out for top prize money. The K.C. Nielsen Cash Dash will also be ran for the top finishers out of the heat races! Gates open at 5, hot laps at 7, with a full night of racing to follow.