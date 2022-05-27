Sports

GHV girls golf team in eighth after the first day of state golf competition

The GHV girls golf team is at the state golf meet in Cedar Falls for the first time since 1991 when they were Garner-Hayfield. The Cardinals are in eighth place following the first round of the two days of competition.

As a team, GHV shot +103 391 while trailing first-place New Hampton, who shot an opening +60 348.  GHV was nine strokes back of seventh place Treynor, who shot a +94 382.

Rylee Frayne was the GHV leader in the clubhouse shooting a +23 95, while teammates Audrey Overgaard and Jailyn Krein were just one stroke back of Frayne, firing +24 96s. Kenedee Frayne finished tied for 49th with a +32 104, while Sydney Helgeson was tied for 58th, firing a +37 109. Jessa Heitland was the other Cardinals on the course; she shot a +43 115 to open her tournament.

The golfers are back on the course today for the final round.

