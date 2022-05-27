North Central Conference Boys’ Soccer All-Conference

Belmond-Klemme and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura play soccer in the North Central Conference due to the Top of Iowa Conference not having conference soccer. The NCC today released their all-conference first and second teams. League coaches selected the teams.

FIRST TEAM – * denotes unanimous selections

Noah Skow * Sr Humboldt

Brodey Vierkandt * Sr Iowa Falls-Alden

Christian Ramirez * So Humboldt

Isaiah Kahl Sr Humboldt

Luis Montes Sr Webster City

Jonathan Morales Sr Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Evan Sloan Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Everardo Hernandez Jr Webster City

Travaughn Luyobya Jr Clear Lake

Reyes Falcon So Humboldt

Mason Graham So Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

SECOND TEAM

Marcos Baez Sr Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Mitchel Conway Sr Clear Lake

Ben Furst Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jacob Heier Sr Humboldt

Connor Knoll Sr Iowa Falls-Alden

Nathan Roberts Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Trever Beach Jr Humboldt

Braden Boehnke Jr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Robert Naranjo So Belmond-Klemme

Eduardo Perez So Webster City

Connor Peck Fr Webster City