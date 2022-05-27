North Central Conference Boys’ Soccer All-Conference
Belmond-Klemme and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura play soccer in the North Central Conference due to the Top of Iowa Conference not having conference soccer. The NCC today released their all-conference first and second teams. League coaches selected the teams.
FIRST TEAM – * denotes unanimous selections
Noah Skow * Sr Humboldt
Brodey Vierkandt * Sr Iowa Falls-Alden
Christian Ramirez * So Humboldt
Isaiah Kahl Sr Humboldt
Luis Montes Sr Webster City
Jonathan Morales Sr Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Evan Sloan Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Everardo Hernandez Jr Webster City
Travaughn Luyobya Jr Clear Lake
Reyes Falcon So Humboldt
Mason Graham So Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
SECOND TEAM
Marcos Baez Sr Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Mitchel Conway Sr Clear Lake
Ben Furst Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jacob Heier Sr Humboldt
Connor Knoll Sr Iowa Falls-Alden
Nathan Roberts Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Trever Beach Jr Humboldt
Braden Boehnke Jr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Robert Naranjo So Belmond-Klemme
Eduardo Perez So Webster City
Connor Peck Fr Webster City