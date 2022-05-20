STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Day 2 recap

Friday at the state track and field meet was a busy one for the KIOW area – let’s run it back.

We started again with Class 1A and 4A.

RUNNING EVENTS

110m hurdle prelims – Mitchell Smith, West Hancock – Disqualified.

100m hurdle prelims – Ella Stene, Lake Mills – 16.08 didn’t qualify for the finals

Boys 4x200m final – Lake Mills, 1:34.49

Girls 4×200 final – North Union 14th

Boys 4x100m prelim – West Hancock 44.6 qualified for Saturday’s final. Jaxen Peterson, Evan Ford, Kellen Smith, David Smith.

Boys 4x400m prelim – West Hancock 3:332.61 didn’t qualify for the finals.

FIELD EVENTS

Girls discus – Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills 104’4″ 11th

Boys discus – Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills 138’7″ 11th

Girls High Jump – Lake Mills 4’11” 9th

– North Union 5’3″ (Jump off) STATE CHAMPION

Class 2A and 3A closed off the evening

RUNNING EVENTS

Girls DMR – Forest City 4:26.27 17th

– Clear Lake 4:26.07 16th

Boys 110m Hurdles – Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake 15.18 qualified for the Saturday finals.

Girls 4×200 Clear Lake 1:32.27 7th

Forest City 1:33.81 16th

Boys 4×200 – Forest City 1:50.47

Boys 400m Hurdles Final – Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake 55.59 4th

Girls 400m Hurdles Final – Bethany Warren, Forest City 1:10.53 16th

Boys DMR Final – Belmond-Klemme 3:36.22 Clayton Pletsch, Tate Sander, Bradan Gabrielson, Isaac Swenson STATE RUNNER-UP.

– Central Springs 3:40.92 13th

– Clear Lake 3:43.57 19th

Girls 4×100 – Forest City 52.23 didn’t qualify for Saturday’s final.

Boys 4×100 – Clear Lake 43.93 qualified for Saturday’s final LJ Bryant, Titan Schmitt, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann.

– Forest City 44.86 didn’t qualify for the finals.

FIELD EVENTS

Boys High Jump – Dakota Carlson, Forest City STATE RUNNER-UP

– Drew Greenwood, Forest City no height.

Boys Discus – Colby Krustsinger, Forest City 125’9″ 19th

Girls High Jump – Shae Dillavou, Forest City 5′ 14th