STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Day 2 recap
Friday at the state track and field meet was a busy one for the KIOW area – let’s run it back.
We started again with Class 1A and 4A.
RUNNING EVENTS
110m hurdle prelims – Mitchell Smith, West Hancock – Disqualified.
100m hurdle prelims – Ella Stene, Lake Mills – 16.08 didn’t qualify for the finals
Boys 4x200m final – Lake Mills, 1:34.49
Girls 4×200 final – North Union 14th
Boys 4x100m prelim – West Hancock 44.6 qualified for Saturday’s final. Jaxen Peterson, Evan Ford, Kellen Smith, David Smith.
Boys 4x400m prelim – West Hancock 3:332.61 didn’t qualify for the finals.
FIELD EVENTS
Girls discus – Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills 104’4″ 11th
Boys discus – Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills 138’7″ 11th
Girls High Jump – Lake Mills 4’11” 9th
– North Union 5’3″ (Jump off) STATE CHAMPION
Class 2A and 3A closed off the evening
RUNNING EVENTS
Girls DMR – Forest City 4:26.27 17th
– Clear Lake 4:26.07 16th
Boys 110m Hurdles – Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake 15.18 qualified for the Saturday finals.
Girls 4×200 Clear Lake 1:32.27 7th
Forest City 1:33.81 16th
Boys 4×200 – Forest City 1:50.47
Boys 400m Hurdles Final – Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake 55.59 4th
Girls 400m Hurdles Final – Bethany Warren, Forest City 1:10.53 16th
Boys DMR Final – Belmond-Klemme 3:36.22 Clayton Pletsch, Tate Sander, Bradan Gabrielson, Isaac Swenson STATE RUNNER-UP.
– Central Springs 3:40.92 13th
– Clear Lake 3:43.57 19th
Girls 4×100 – Forest City 52.23 didn’t qualify for Saturday’s final.
Boys 4×100 – Clear Lake 43.93 qualified for Saturday’s final LJ Bryant, Titan Schmitt, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann.
– Forest City 44.86 didn’t qualify for the finals.
FIELD EVENTS
Boys High Jump – Dakota Carlson, Forest City STATE RUNNER-UP
– Drew Greenwood, Forest City no height.
Boys Discus – Colby Krustsinger, Forest City 125’9″ 19th
Girls High Jump – Shae Dillavou, Forest City 5′ 14th