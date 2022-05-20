North Central Iowa Research Farm to Hold June Field Day

KANAWHA, Iowa – Tar spot, recent analysis of the corn nitrogen rate calculator and a review of current growing season issues will highlight the summer field day of the Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm.

The field day will take place June 16 at the farm’s southern location, one mile south of the main farm on R35 or 1040 James Ave. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9 a.m. and the field day will start at 9:30 a.m. Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available. Lunch will be served at noon and the field day will conclude by 1 p.m.

Matt Schnabel, farm superintendent, will begin the day with a season review of the farm activities, followed by Greg Guenther, North Central Iowa Research Association president, with an update on the on-going capital campaign.

Alison Robertson, corn pathologist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will discuss current concerns with tar spot and fungicide timing.

Graduate students Mitchell Baum and Kyle King will discuss interactions between plant density and nitrogen rates on economic optimum ranges and yearly variability of the economic optimum N rate for corn.

Gentry Sorenson and Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will discuss current crop management topics including planting date impacts on yield potential, crop development and pest issues. Depending on planting and herbicide application timing, an optional tour of the herbicide mode of action demonstration plots will be available to tour.

The board of directors of the North Central Iowa Research Association will briefly meet upon the conclusion of lunch.

This field day is free and open to all interested people.