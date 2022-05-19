Senators Scuttle Moratorium Related to Carbon Pipelines

Senators are scrapping a moratorium that would have prevented developers from seeking eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before next February. The Iowa House attached the plan to a budget bill in March. Late Wednesday, Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a similar budget bill, but there was no reference to the carbon pipelines in the bill and lawmakers on the committee didn’t mention it.

That’s State Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme. In early April, Guth called the temporary moratorium meaningless. Guth says he’s been assured by the Iowa Utilities Board that it’s after February when the process of seeking eminent domain to seize land along pipeline routes can start.