Forest City Awards Night Hands Out Multiple Scholarships

The Forest City Education Foundation was able to host their annual Senior Awards Night on May
18, 2022. After two years of either cancelling or limiting attendance, they were finally able to
bring this event back to its full capacity by inviting our donors to join them once again.
Because of all the donors, they were able to award over $448,000 to the Class of 2022. The foundation deeply thanks everyone for investing in Forest City students as they pursue their dreams of higher education.
Named scholarships from donors:
Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob and Kathy Olson

Adisyn Erdman & Gracie Lackore

Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by family and friends and
additional ongoing fundraising

Krystal Albertson, Grace Kobriger, & Jacob Newby
Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney
Krystal Albertson

Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Vera & Richard Hynes

Regan Helgeson

KIOW Scholarship – $500 Donated by KIOW

Raina Miller

Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie
Jefson

Elsa Anderson

Durant Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by LeDonna R. Durant Memorial Funds

Abigail Segerstrom

Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken and Cindy Korth
Jessica Callow, Chiara Thompson, & Anna Wirtjes

Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) – $1,250 ($500 Donated anonymously,
$200 donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and $550 donated by Forest City Education
Foundation)

Shae Dillavou

Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) – $1,250 Donated by Jay E.
Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds
Joseph Hovinga

Blomme Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme

Liberty Feldman

Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship – $300 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner

Madison Urbatsch

The Wilson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson

Regan Helgeson

Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department – $200
Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department

Chiara Thompson

Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Barb Lovick

Jayden Springer

Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Adisyn Erdman

Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City
Lions Club

Anthony Peck

Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards – 2 @ $250 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Carter Bruckhoff & Keevan Jones
Class of 1963 Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963
Anna Wirtjes

Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship – $600 Donated by Memorial Funds

Jailyn Rodriguez

Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Diane (Monson)
Ehm ‘65, Carol (Monson) Noren ‘67, Kevin Monson ‘69, and Sheila (Monson) Davis ‘71

McKenzie Miller & Molly Miller

Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann

Ian Toft

Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy
Broesder

Krystal Albertson & Adisyn Erdman

American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship – $300 Donated by the
Winnebago County Bar Association

Truman Knudtson

Hobbs Family Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Clay and Pat Hobbs

Austin Engebretson

BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – $500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre

Abigail Segerstrom

Forest City FFAAlumni Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by FC FFAAlumni
Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Anna Wirtjes

FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson,
Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson

Alexandra Marmaras

Hertzke Family Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke
Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, & Zachary Welton

Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 Donated by Holland Contracting

Logan Lappe
NSB Bank Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by NSB Bank

Austin Engebretson & Emmanuel Henderson

Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Merna Torkelson

Grace Kobriger

Frakes Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes

Raina Miller

Jenkins Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins
Carson Buffington

Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500, 4 @ $250 Donated by Forest City FFA
Chapter
Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, Jailyn Rodriguez, Jayden Springer, Anna Wirtjes, &

Haley Wood

Public Safety Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth
Duenow

Krystal Albertson & Hayden Hoffmeyer

United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Shae Dillavou

United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence

Keevan Jones
United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards

Drew Greenwood & Regan Helgeson

Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler

Daniel Hovinga
Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by Marla Betz
Isabella Alphs

The Reece Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece

Molly Miller

Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Nelson Family

Krystal Albertson
Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by David H. Hill

Tessa Kozitza

Masonic Lodge Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 1 @ $400 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City

Truman Knudtson & Anna Wirtjes

Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone

Abigail Segerstrom
Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship – $500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck
Regan Helgeson

Walker Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker

Natalie Larson

Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen
Memorial Fund

Carter Bruckhoff & Madison Urbatsch

Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Elsie Marie Johnson

Gracie Lackore & Chiara Thompson

Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – 10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest
Isabella Alphs, Jessica Callow, Daniel Hovinga, Brooke Kingland, Molly Miller, Raina
Miller, Anthony Peck, Tyler Nolton, Andrew Snyder, & Jorden Trunkhill

Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship – $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson
Abigail Segerstrom

Willig Family Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship Fund

Tiara Brandsoy

Buffington Family Scholarship – $1,750 Donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington,
and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson

Liberty Feldman

Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson

Carson Buffington

Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb
Nyhus

Truman Knudtson
Nyhus Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus
Brooke Kingland

Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy
Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers

Raina Miller

The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – 3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra
Sarasio-Meyer

Top Actor: Daniel Hovinga
Top Actress: Abigail Segerstrom
Top Technician: Grace Kobriger

Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz

Shae Dillavou & Regan Helgeson

Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 2 @ $300 Donated by Forest City
Farmers Coop

Chiara Thompson, Truman Knudtson, & Anna Wirtjes

Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec &
Ali Sundermann

Carson Buffington

Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Benson and Torkelson
Families

Truman Knudtson

Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds

Hayden Hoffmeyer

Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds

Tyler Nolton

Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year Donated by
the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation

Daniel Hovinga

Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by anonymous Forest
City donors

Krystal Albertson & Tiara Brandsoy
Joyful Spirit Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Missy Erdman
Adisyn Erdman & Drew Greenwood

Forest City Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic

Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Zachary Welton
Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn

Natalie Larson & Keevan Jones
Edel Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Edel family
Anna Wirtjes
Four AAward – $300 Donated by Michelle Bunger
Liberty Feldman

Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated in memory of Charlie Ruiter by
his family

Carson Buffington

Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – 1 @ $800, 5 @ $500, 7 @ $200 Donated by Anna
Harringa

Tiara Brandsoy, Jessica Callow, Joseph Hovinga, Jailyn Rodriguez, Alexandra
Marmaras, Jayden Springer, Tyler Nolton, William Heidemann, Tianna Murray, Regan
Helgeson, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, & Vanessa Meyerhoff

Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Curt, Gina, and
Dylan Schleuger

Chiara Thompson

Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship – $600 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and
Breck David McHan

William Heidemann

Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship – $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry

Rochelle Ocampo
Integrity Scholarship – $500 Donated anonymously

Brooke Kingland

Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Jason and Jessica
Bruckhoff

Regan Helgeson

Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – 4 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club
Carter Bruckhoff, Adisyn Erdman, Natalie Larson, & Grace Kobriger
Kingland Construction Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Kingland Construction

Logan Lappe & Jacob Newby

Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship – $800 Donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal
Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families
Joseph Hovinga

Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships – various amounts; funded by collective FC Community
School District staff donations

$500 – Jessica Callow, Liberty Feldman, Hayden Hoffmeyer, & Raina Miller

$900 – William Heidemann & Ian Toft
$1,000 – Gracie Lackore & Vanessa Meyerhoff

$1,200 – Tyler Nolton
$1,500 – Brooke Kingland

Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – 6 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am
Carter Bruckhoff, Shae Dillavou, Drew Greenwood, Regan Helgeson, Truman Knudtson,

& Anna Wirtjes

Worth County Development Association Scholarship (WCDA Award)

Molly Miller

Schnebly Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by the Schnebly Family

Carter Bruckhoff

Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten

Abigail Segerstrom & Andrew Snyder
FCIS Insurance Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by FCIS Insurance
Zachary Welton

Kleemeier Family Scholarship – 5 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly
Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Tyson & Krista
(Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.

Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Alexis Mata Zamago, Raina Miller, & Ian Toft
FCHS Achievement Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole
Lovik-Blaser, David & Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek & Mallory Ziesmer

Regan Helgeson

P.E.O. Chapter HW Scholarship – $300 Donated by Forest City P.E.O.

Brooke Kingland

Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson

Anna Wirtjes

Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson

Chiara Thompson

Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 Donated through estate bequest

Joseph Hovinga

Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship – $1,500 x 3 years
beginning Fall 2022 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen

Elsa Anderson

Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by Glenda Keough

Madison Urbatsch

Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson
Memorial and the Thompson family

Carson Buffington

Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Sharon Josten and Connie Josten

Truman Knudtson & Chiara Thompson

Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship – $500 Donated by Mike and Jean
O’Rourke

Gracie Lackore
Class of 1985 Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Class of 1985
Tyler Nolton & Anna Wirtjes
Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Forest City Family YMCAAward)
Liberty Feldman & Brooke Kingland
Principal’s Leadership Award – $500 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker

Keevan Jones

Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by the Brcka family
Logan Lappe & Jorden Trunkhill

Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Winnebago Industries Foundation
Awards)
Adisyn Erdman, Drew Greenwood, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, McKenzie Miller,

& Chiara Thompson

Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship – $300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley

Ethan Sesker

Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff

Grace Kobriger

Johnson Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne &
Donna Johnson

Shae Dillavou

Bernie Saggau Award

Keevan Jones

Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – $1,500 Donated and Presented by Jay & Kerry
Steffensen, Ed & Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth

Regan Helgeson

Grunhovd Education Scholarship – $500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch

McKenzie Miller

Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 years
Donated through estate bequest

Abigail Segerstrom

Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship – 4 @ $10,000 Donated by Raymond and Joan
Beebe

Drew Greenwood, Natalie Larson, Ethan Sesker, & Zachary Welton
Waldon Groves Scholarships – 2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest
Shae Dillavou & Alexandra Marmaras

Steve & Nancy Olson Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson

Adisyn Erdman
Steve Olson Scholarship – $300 Donated anonymously
Liberty Feldman

Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl

Daniel Hovinga & Keevan Jones

Hanson Family Foundation Grants – if a student is attending Waldorf $3,100, NIACC
$2,600 and any other college/university $2,100. Awarded to students who completed the
Forest City Education Foundation application prior to the deadline. Generously donated
by the Hanson Family Foundation
Krystal Albertson, Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Tiara Brandsoy, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson
Buffington, Jessica Callow, Monique Carpenter, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn
Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Will Heidemann, Regan Helgeson, Emmanuel
Henderson, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke
Kingland, Tori Knight, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore,
Logan Lappe, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, Alexis Mata-Zamago, Vanessa Meyerhoff,
McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tianna Murray, Jacob Newby, Tyler Nolton,
Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Jailyn Rodriguez, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew
Snyder, Jayden Springer, Robert Suarez, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Madison

Urbatsch, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood

Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships – various
amounts; awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by
Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation
Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, Jessica Callow, Shae
Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Regan
Helgeson, Emmanuel Henderson, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke
Kingland, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Natalie Larson,

Alexandra Marmaras, Vanessa Meyerhoff, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tyler
Nolton, Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder,
Jayden Springer, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes,

and Haley Wood

