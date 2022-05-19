Forest City Awards Night Hands Out Multiple Scholarships

The Forest City Education Foundation was able to host their annual Senior Awards Night on May
18, 2022. After two years of either cancelling or limiting attendance, they were finally able to
bring this event back to its full capacity by inviting our donors to join them once again.
Because of all the donors, they were able to award over $448,000 to the Class of 2022. The foundation deeply thanks everyone for investing in Forest City students as they pursue their dreams of higher education.
Named scholarships from donors:
Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob and Kathy Olson
Adisyn Erdman & Gracie Lackore
Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by family and friends and
additional ongoing fundraising
Krystal Albertson, Grace Kobriger, & Jacob Newby
Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney
Krystal Albertson
Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Vera & Richard Hynes
Regan Helgeson
KIOW Scholarship – $500 Donated by KIOW
Raina Miller
Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie
Jefson
Elsa Anderson
Durant Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by LeDonna R. Durant Memorial Funds
Abigail Segerstrom
Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken and Cindy Korth
Jessica Callow, Chiara Thompson, & Anna Wirtjes
Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) – $1,250 ($500 Donated anonymously,
$200 donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and $550 donated by Forest City Education
Foundation)
Shae Dillavou
Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) – $1,250 Donated by Jay E.
Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds
Joseph Hovinga
Blomme Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme
Liberty Feldman
Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship – $300 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner
Madison Urbatsch
The Wilson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson
Regan Helgeson
Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department – $200
Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department
Chiara Thompson
Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Barb Lovick
Jayden Springer
Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club
Adisyn Erdman
Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City
Lions Club
Anthony Peck
Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards – 2 @ $250 Donated by Forest City Lions Club
Carter Bruckhoff & Keevan Jones
Class of 1963 Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963
Anna Wirtjes
Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship – $600 Donated by Memorial Funds
Jailyn Rodriguez
Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Diane (Monson)
Ehm ‘65, Carol (Monson) Noren ‘67, Kevin Monson ‘69, and Sheila (Monson) Davis ‘71
McKenzie Miller & Molly Miller
Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann
Ian Toft
Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy
Broesder
Krystal Albertson & Adisyn Erdman
American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship – $300 Donated by the
Winnebago County Bar Association
Truman Knudtson
Hobbs Family Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Clay and Pat Hobbs
Austin Engebretson
BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – $500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre
Abigail Segerstrom
Forest City FFAAlumni Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by FC FFAAlumni
Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Anna Wirtjes
FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson,
Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson
Alexandra Marmaras
Hertzke Family Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke
Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, & Zachary Welton
Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 Donated by Holland Contracting
Logan Lappe
NSB Bank Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by NSB Bank
Austin Engebretson & Emmanuel Henderson
Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Merna Torkelson
Grace Kobriger
Frakes Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes
Raina Miller
Jenkins Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins
Carson Buffington
Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500, 4 @ $250 Donated by Forest City FFA
Chapter
Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, Jailyn Rodriguez, Jayden Springer, Anna Wirtjes, &
Haley Wood
Public Safety Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth
Duenow
Krystal Albertson & Hayden Hoffmeyer
United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Shae Dillavou
United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence
Keevan Jones
United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards
Drew Greenwood & Regan Helgeson
Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler
Daniel Hovinga
Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by Marla Betz
Isabella Alphs
The Reece Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece
Molly Miller
Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Nelson Family
Krystal Albertson
Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by David H. Hill
Tessa Kozitza
Masonic Lodge Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 1 @ $400 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City
Truman Knudtson & Anna Wirtjes
Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone
Abigail Segerstrom
Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship – $500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck
Regan Helgeson
Walker Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker
Natalie Larson
Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen
Memorial Fund
Carter Bruckhoff & Madison Urbatsch
Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Elsie Marie Johnson
Gracie Lackore & Chiara Thompson
Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – 10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest
Isabella Alphs, Jessica Callow, Daniel Hovinga, Brooke Kingland, Molly Miller, Raina
Miller, Anthony Peck, Tyler Nolton, Andrew Snyder, & Jorden Trunkhill
Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship – $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson
Abigail Segerstrom
Willig Family Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship Fund
Tiara Brandsoy
Buffington Family Scholarship – $1,750 Donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington,
and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson
Liberty Feldman
Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson
Carson Buffington
Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb
Nyhus
Truman Knudtson
Nyhus Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus
Brooke Kingland
Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy
Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers
Raina Miller
The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – 3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra
Sarasio-Meyer
Top Actor: Daniel Hovinga
Top Actress: Abigail Segerstrom
Top Technician: Grace Kobriger
Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz
Shae Dillavou & Regan Helgeson
Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 2 @ $300 Donated by Forest City
Farmers Coop
Chiara Thompson, Truman Knudtson, & Anna Wirtjes
Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec &
Ali Sundermann
Carson Buffington
Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Benson and Torkelson
Families
Truman Knudtson
Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds
Hayden Hoffmeyer
Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds
Tyler Nolton
Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year Donated by
the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation
Daniel Hovinga
Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by anonymous Forest
City donors
Krystal Albertson & Tiara Brandsoy
Joyful Spirit Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Missy Erdman
Adisyn Erdman & Drew Greenwood
Forest City Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic
Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Zachary Welton
Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn
Natalie Larson & Keevan Jones
Edel Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Edel family
Anna Wirtjes
Four AAward – $300 Donated by Michelle Bunger
Liberty Feldman
Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated in memory of Charlie Ruiter by
his family
Carson Buffington
Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – 1 @ $800, 5 @ $500, 7 @ $200 Donated by Anna
Harringa
Tiara Brandsoy, Jessica Callow, Joseph Hovinga, Jailyn Rodriguez, Alexandra
Marmaras, Jayden Springer, Tyler Nolton, William Heidemann, Tianna Murray, Regan
Helgeson, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, & Vanessa Meyerhoff
Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Curt, Gina, and
Dylan Schleuger
Chiara Thompson
Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship – $600 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and
Breck David McHan
William Heidemann
Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship – $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry
Rochelle Ocampo
Integrity Scholarship – $500 Donated anonymously
Brooke Kingland
Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Jason and Jessica
Bruckhoff
Regan Helgeson
Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – 4 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club
Carter Bruckhoff, Adisyn Erdman, Natalie Larson, & Grace Kobriger
Kingland Construction Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Kingland Construction
Logan Lappe & Jacob Newby
Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship – $800 Donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal
Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families
Joseph Hovinga
Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships – various amounts; funded by collective FC Community
School District staff donations
$500 – Jessica Callow, Liberty Feldman, Hayden Hoffmeyer, & Raina Miller
$900 – William Heidemann & Ian Toft
$1,000 – Gracie Lackore & Vanessa Meyerhoff
$1,200 – Tyler Nolton
$1,500 – Brooke Kingland
Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – 6 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am
Carter Bruckhoff, Shae Dillavou, Drew Greenwood, Regan Helgeson, Truman Knudtson,
& Anna Wirtjes
Worth County Development Association Scholarship (WCDA Award)
Molly Miller
Schnebly Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by the Schnebly Family
Carter Bruckhoff
Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten
Abigail Segerstrom & Andrew Snyder
FCIS Insurance Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by FCIS Insurance
Zachary Welton
Kleemeier Family Scholarship – 5 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly
Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Tyson & Krista
(Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.
Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Alexis Mata Zamago, Raina Miller, & Ian Toft
FCHS Achievement Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole
Lovik-Blaser, David & Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek & Mallory Ziesmer
Regan Helgeson
P.E.O. Chapter HW Scholarship – $300 Donated by Forest City P.E.O.
Brooke Kingland
Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson
Anna Wirtjes
Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson
Chiara Thompson
Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 Donated through estate bequest
Joseph Hovinga
Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship – $1,500 x 3 years
beginning Fall 2022 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen
Elsa Anderson
Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by Glenda Keough
Madison Urbatsch
Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson
Memorial and the Thompson family
Carson Buffington
Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Sharon Josten and Connie Josten
Truman Knudtson & Chiara Thompson
Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship – $500 Donated by Mike and Jean
O’Rourke
Gracie Lackore
Class of 1985 Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Class of 1985
Tyler Nolton & Anna Wirtjes
Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Forest City Family YMCAAward)
Liberty Feldman & Brooke Kingland
Principal’s Leadership Award – $500 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker
Keevan Jones
Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by the Brcka family
Logan Lappe & Jorden Trunkhill
Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Winnebago Industries Foundation
Awards)
Adisyn Erdman, Drew Greenwood, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, McKenzie Miller,
& Chiara Thompson
Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship – $300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley
Ethan Sesker
Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff
Grace Kobriger
Johnson Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne &
Donna Johnson
Shae Dillavou
Bernie Saggau Award
Keevan Jones
Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – $1,500 Donated and Presented by Jay & Kerry
Steffensen, Ed & Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth
Regan Helgeson
Grunhovd Education Scholarship – $500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch
McKenzie Miller
Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 years
Donated through estate bequest
Abigail Segerstrom
Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship – 4 @ $10,000 Donated by Raymond and Joan
Beebe
Drew Greenwood, Natalie Larson, Ethan Sesker, & Zachary Welton
Waldon Groves Scholarships – 2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest
Shae Dillavou & Alexandra Marmaras
Steve & Nancy Olson Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson
Adisyn Erdman
Steve Olson Scholarship – $300 Donated anonymously
Liberty Feldman
Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl
Daniel Hovinga & Keevan Jones
Hanson Family Foundation Grants – if a student is attending Waldorf $3,100, NIACC
$2,600 and any other college/university $2,100. Awarded to students who completed the
Forest City Education Foundation application prior to the deadline. Generously donated
by the Hanson Family Foundation
Krystal Albertson, Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Tiara Brandsoy, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson
Buffington, Jessica Callow, Monique Carpenter, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn
Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Will Heidemann, Regan Helgeson, Emmanuel
Henderson, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke
Kingland, Tori Knight, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore,
Logan Lappe, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, Alexis Mata-Zamago, Vanessa Meyerhoff,
McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tianna Murray, Jacob Newby, Tyler Nolton,
Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Jailyn Rodriguez, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew
Snyder, Jayden Springer, Robert Suarez, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Madison
Urbatsch, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood
Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships – various
amounts; awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by
Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation
Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, Jessica Callow, Shae
Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Regan
Helgeson, Emmanuel Henderson, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke
Kingland, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Natalie Larson,
Alexandra Marmaras, Vanessa Meyerhoff, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tyler
Nolton, Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder,
Jayden Springer, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes,
and Haley Wood