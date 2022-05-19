Forest City Awards Night Hands Out Multiple Scholarships

The Forest City Education Foundation was able to host their annual Senior Awards Night on May

18, 2022. After two years of either cancelling or limiting attendance, they were finally able to

bring this event back to its full capacity by inviting our donors to join them once again.

Because of all the donors, they were able to award over $448,000 to the Class of 2022. The foundation deeply thanks everyone for investing in Forest City students as they pursue their dreams of higher education.

Named scholarships from donors:

Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob and Kathy Olson

Adisyn Erdman & Gracie Lackore

Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by family and friends and

additional ongoing fundraising

Krystal Albertson, Grace Kobriger, & Jacob Newby

Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney

Krystal Albertson

Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Vera & Richard Hynes

Regan Helgeson

KIOW Scholarship – $500 Donated by KIOW

Raina Miller

Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie

Jefson

Elsa Anderson

Durant Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by LeDonna R. Durant Memorial Funds

Abigail Segerstrom

Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken and Cindy Korth

Jessica Callow, Chiara Thompson, & Anna Wirtjes

Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) – $1,250 ($500 Donated anonymously,

$200 donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and $550 donated by Forest City Education

Foundation)

Shae Dillavou

Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) – $1,250 Donated by Jay E.

Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds

Joseph Hovinga

Blomme Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme

Liberty Feldman

Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship – $300 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner

Madison Urbatsch

The Wilson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson

Regan Helgeson

Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department – $200

Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department

Chiara Thompson

Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Barb Lovick

Jayden Springer

Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Adisyn Erdman

Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City

Lions Club

Anthony Peck

Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards – 2 @ $250 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Carter Bruckhoff & Keevan Jones

Class of 1963 Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963

Anna Wirtjes

Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship – $600 Donated by Memorial Funds

Jailyn Rodriguez

Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Diane (Monson)

Ehm ‘65, Carol (Monson) Noren ‘67, Kevin Monson ‘69, and Sheila (Monson) Davis ‘71

McKenzie Miller & Molly Miller

Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann

Ian Toft

Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy

Broesder

Krystal Albertson & Adisyn Erdman

American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship – $300 Donated by the

Winnebago County Bar Association

Truman Knudtson

Hobbs Family Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Clay and Pat Hobbs

Austin Engebretson

BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – $500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre

Abigail Segerstrom

Forest City FFAAlumni Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by FC FFAAlumni

Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Anna Wirtjes

FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson,

Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson

Alexandra Marmaras

Hertzke Family Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke

Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, & Zachary Welton

Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 Donated by Holland Contracting

Logan Lappe

NSB Bank Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by NSB Bank

Austin Engebretson & Emmanuel Henderson

Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Merna Torkelson

Grace Kobriger

Frakes Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes

Raina Miller

Jenkins Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins

Carson Buffington

Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500, 4 @ $250 Donated by Forest City FFA

Chapter

Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, Jailyn Rodriguez, Jayden Springer, Anna Wirtjes, &

Haley Wood

Public Safety Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth

Duenow

Krystal Albertson & Hayden Hoffmeyer

United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Shae Dillavou

United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence

Keevan Jones

United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards

Drew Greenwood & Regan Helgeson

Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler

Daniel Hovinga

Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by Marla Betz

Isabella Alphs

The Reece Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece

Molly Miller

Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Nelson Family

Krystal Albertson

Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by David H. Hill

Tessa Kozitza

Masonic Lodge Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 1 @ $400 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City

Truman Knudtson & Anna Wirtjes

Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone

Abigail Segerstrom

Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship – $500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck

Regan Helgeson

Walker Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker

Natalie Larson

Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen

Memorial Fund

Carter Bruckhoff & Madison Urbatsch

Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Elsie Marie Johnson

Gracie Lackore & Chiara Thompson

Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – 10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest

Isabella Alphs, Jessica Callow, Daniel Hovinga, Brooke Kingland, Molly Miller, Raina

Miller, Anthony Peck, Tyler Nolton, Andrew Snyder, & Jorden Trunkhill

Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship – $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson

Abigail Segerstrom

Willig Family Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship Fund

Tiara Brandsoy

Buffington Family Scholarship – $1,750 Donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington,

and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson

Liberty Feldman

Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson

Carson Buffington

Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb

Nyhus

Truman Knudtson

Nyhus Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus

Brooke Kingland

Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy

Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers

Raina Miller

The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – 3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra

Sarasio-Meyer

Top Actor: Daniel Hovinga

Top Actress: Abigail Segerstrom

Top Technician: Grace Kobriger

Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz

Shae Dillavou & Regan Helgeson

Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarship – 1 @ $500, 2 @ $300 Donated by Forest City

Farmers Coop

Chiara Thompson, Truman Knudtson, & Anna Wirtjes

Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec &

Ali Sundermann

Carson Buffington

Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Benson and Torkelson

Families

Truman Knudtson

Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds

Hayden Hoffmeyer

Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds

Tyler Nolton

Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year Donated by

the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation

Daniel Hovinga

Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by anonymous Forest

City donors

Krystal Albertson & Tiara Brandsoy

Joyful Spirit Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Missy Erdman

Adisyn Erdman & Drew Greenwood

Forest City Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – 3 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic

Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, & Zachary Welton

Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn

Natalie Larson & Keevan Jones

Edel Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Edel family

Anna Wirtjes

Four AAward – $300 Donated by Michelle Bunger

Liberty Feldman

Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated in memory of Charlie Ruiter by

his family

Carson Buffington

Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – 1 @ $800, 5 @ $500, 7 @ $200 Donated by Anna

Harringa

Tiara Brandsoy, Jessica Callow, Joseph Hovinga, Jailyn Rodriguez, Alexandra

Marmaras, Jayden Springer, Tyler Nolton, William Heidemann, Tianna Murray, Regan

Helgeson, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, & Vanessa Meyerhoff

Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Curt, Gina, and

Dylan Schleuger

Chiara Thompson

Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship – $600 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and

Breck David McHan

William Heidemann

Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship – $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry

Rochelle Ocampo

Integrity Scholarship – $500 Donated anonymously

Brooke Kingland

Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Jason and Jessica

Bruckhoff

Regan Helgeson

Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – 4 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club

Carter Bruckhoff, Adisyn Erdman, Natalie Larson, & Grace Kobriger

Kingland Construction Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Kingland Construction

Logan Lappe & Jacob Newby

Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship – $800 Donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal

Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families

Joseph Hovinga

Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships – various amounts; funded by collective FC Community

School District staff donations

$500 – Jessica Callow, Liberty Feldman, Hayden Hoffmeyer, & Raina Miller

$900 – William Heidemann & Ian Toft

$1,000 – Gracie Lackore & Vanessa Meyerhoff

$1,200 – Tyler Nolton

$1,500 – Brooke Kingland

Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – 6 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am

Carter Bruckhoff, Shae Dillavou, Drew Greenwood, Regan Helgeson, Truman Knudtson,

& Anna Wirtjes

Worth County Development Association Scholarship (WCDA Award)

Molly Miller

Schnebly Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by the Schnebly Family

Carter Bruckhoff

Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten

Abigail Segerstrom & Andrew Snyder

FCIS Insurance Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by FCIS Insurance

Zachary Welton

Kleemeier Family Scholarship – 5 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly

Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Tyson & Krista

(Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.

Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Alexis Mata Zamago, Raina Miller, & Ian Toft

FCHS Achievement Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole

Lovik-Blaser, David & Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek & Mallory Ziesmer

Regan Helgeson

P.E.O. Chapter HW Scholarship – $300 Donated by Forest City P.E.O.

Brooke Kingland

Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson

Anna Wirtjes

Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson

Chiara Thompson

Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 Donated through estate bequest

Joseph Hovinga

Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship – $1,500 x 3 years

beginning Fall 2022 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen

Elsa Anderson

Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by Glenda Keough

Madison Urbatsch

Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson

Memorial and the Thompson family

Carson Buffington

Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Sharon Josten and Connie Josten

Truman Knudtson & Chiara Thompson

Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship – $500 Donated by Mike and Jean

O’Rourke

Gracie Lackore

Class of 1985 Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Class of 1985

Tyler Nolton & Anna Wirtjes

Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Forest City Family YMCAAward)

Liberty Feldman & Brooke Kingland

Principal’s Leadership Award – $500 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker

Keevan Jones

Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by the Brcka family

Logan Lappe & Jorden Trunkhill

Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Winnebago Industries Foundation

Awards)

Adisyn Erdman, Drew Greenwood, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, McKenzie Miller,

& Chiara Thompson

Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship – $300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley

Ethan Sesker

Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff

Grace Kobriger

Johnson Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne &

Donna Johnson

Shae Dillavou

Bernie Saggau Award

Keevan Jones

Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – $1,500 Donated and Presented by Jay & Kerry

Steffensen, Ed & Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth

Regan Helgeson

Grunhovd Education Scholarship – $500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch

McKenzie Miller

Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 years

Donated through estate bequest

Abigail Segerstrom

Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship – 4 @ $10,000 Donated by Raymond and Joan

Beebe

Drew Greenwood, Natalie Larson, Ethan Sesker, & Zachary Welton

Waldon Groves Scholarships – 2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest

Shae Dillavou & Alexandra Marmaras

Steve & Nancy Olson Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson

Adisyn Erdman

Steve Olson Scholarship – $300 Donated anonymously

Liberty Feldman

Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl

Daniel Hovinga & Keevan Jones

Hanson Family Foundation Grants – if a student is attending Waldorf $3,100, NIACC

$2,600 and any other college/university $2,100. Awarded to students who completed the

Forest City Education Foundation application prior to the deadline. Generously donated

by the Hanson Family Foundation

Krystal Albertson, Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Tiara Brandsoy, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson

Buffington, Jessica Callow, Monique Carpenter, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn

Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Will Heidemann, Regan Helgeson, Emmanuel

Henderson, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke

Kingland, Tori Knight, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore,

Logan Lappe, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, Alexis Mata-Zamago, Vanessa Meyerhoff,

McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tianna Murray, Jacob Newby, Tyler Nolton,

Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Jailyn Rodriguez, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew

Snyder, Jayden Springer, Robert Suarez, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Madison

Urbatsch, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood

Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships – various

amounts; awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by

Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation

Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, Jessica Callow, Shae

Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Regan

Helgeson, Emmanuel Henderson, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke

Kingland, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Natalie Larson,

Alexandra Marmaras, Vanessa Meyerhoff, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tyler

Nolton, Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder,

Jayden Springer, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes,

and Haley Wood