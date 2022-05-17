Winnebago Conservation Board Offers Tips on Wilderness Camping

Wilderness camping involves being out deep in the woods and roughing it. Avid campers and even the novice consider this form of camping to be a challenge.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to alleviate some of the anxiety around wilderness camping and bring out the fun of it all. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will hold a session on how to make the most out of your adventure.

The program will focus on the Boundary Waters canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, but the information will be applicable to wilderness camping throughout the country.

The program will be at the Thorpe Park Shelter House on Friday evening, May 27th from 7pm to 8pm. There is no need to preregister, and it is open to the public.