Mail Carriers to Pick Up Food Donations Today

This weekend will mark the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Iowa. Dutch Geisinger, deputy director of Polk County Emergency Management, says it’s very easy for area households to take part in the effort.

One of this year’s recipients of the food in Iowa is DMARC, the Des Moines Area Religious Council, an interfaith organization with a mission of working together to meet basic human needs in central Iowa. After more than two years of the pandemic, Geisinger says many such agencies are in critical need.

Luke Elzinga, spokesman for DMARC, says COVID-19 put a serious dent in their efforts to help people in need, and Stamp Out Hunger had to be pushed back.

The challenges of the pandemic pushed many people into difficult positions and last year alone, DMARC served more than 40-thousand central Iowans who were food insecure.

Bags of food should be placed beside your mailbox, either by the house or at the curb on Saturday morning. During its previous 29 years, the food drive has brought in more than one-point-eight billion pounds of food nationwide.